Polyethene warehouse in Russian Moscow region gets large-scale fire

On April 30, a warehouse for the production of polyethene caught fire in Ramenskoe, Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the fire in Ramenskoe near Moscow

As noted, the area of the fire in the warehouse is 2,300 square meters. Thirty people were evacuated from the building.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the high fire load facilitates the rapid spread of the fire

There is no preliminary information about the victims. About 70 specialists and 22 pieces of equipment work on site.

Enterprises are burning more and more often in Russia

In particular, on April 16, a fire broke out in Moscow at the "Avangard" plant, where ammunition for the S-300 is manufactured.

According to published data, the fire at the "Avangard" plant in Moscow spread over an area of 50 square meters. However, she was able to be located by the fire department workers who came to help.

Previously, the open burning was contained around 18.00. The fire probably occurred in workshop #12, located on Klara Zetkin Street in Moscow, around 5:00 p.m. Rescuers needed an hour to localize the fire but not eliminate it.

It is known that the Moscow Machine-Building Plant "Avangard" is part of the joint-stock company "Concern of Air and Space Defence "Almaz-Antey". This enterprise produces ammunition for the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, on April 22, a fire engulfed the Yelmash electromechanical plant in Voronezh, Russia. Then, the burning area reached 3000 square meters.