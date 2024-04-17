Lumber warehouse gets fire in Russian Krasnodar region

In the Krasnodar region of Russia, a large-scale fire broke out at a production warehouse with lumber.

What is known about the fire in the Russian Federation

According to the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation, a warehouse with lumber is burning on 1,000 square meters in Apsheronsk, Krasnodar Territory.

Thirty-eight specialists and 12 pieces of equipment work on site.

Currently, there is no information about the cause of the fire and its consequences.

Enterprises are burning more and more often in Russia

In particular, on April 16, a fire broke out in Moscow at the "Avangard" plant, where ammunition for the S-300 is manufactured.

According to published data, the fire at the "Avangard" plant in Moscow spread over an area of 50 square meters. However, it was able to be located by the fire department workers who came to help.

Previously, the open burning was contained around 18.00. The fire probably occurred in workshop #12, located on Klara Zetkin Street in Moscow, around 5:00 p.m. Rescuers needed an hour to localize the fire but not eliminate it.

It is known that the Moscow Machine-Building Plant "Avangard" is part of the joint-stock company "Concern of Air and Space Defense "Almaz-Antey". This enterprise produces ammunition for the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

However, it is unknown what caused the fire and whether there were any victims. We also note that no official confirmation or statement regarding this situation has been made public, and this information has not yet been commented on.

At the same time, the website of the aforementioned plant states that the enterprise is the only one in the aggressor country that produces these missiles. According to outdated data, namely in 2017, 2.5 thousand workers worked at the plant.

In particular, the "Avangard" plant is located in the north of Moscow. In May 2019, the enterprise and the anti-aircraft missile forces training centre in Gatchina and the Tula Design Bureau of Instrumentation came under US sanctions.