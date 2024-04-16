In Russian Bryansk, a power substation was damaged, knocking out power to several military and industrial facilities that the Russian Federation uses in its war against Ukraine.

What is known about the blackout of the military facility in Bryansk

A substation was on fire in Bryansk in the Russian Federation — the aggressor's military facilities were de-energized, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported on Tuesday, showing footage from the scene.

On the night of April 16, 2024, several military and industrial facilities were cut off in the Russian city of Bryansk at once, — the DIU statement said on Telegram. Share

According to intelligence data, "as a result of the destruction of the transformer at the power substation with a capacity of 110 kW", in particular, the following were left without power supply:

military unit #33149 (29th separate railway brigade);

111th military plant (machine-building enterprise);

192nd Central Military Plant (supplier of railway equipment).

The specified objects were used by the enemy in the genocidal war against Ukraine. For every war crime committed against Ukraine, there will be a fair retribution, DIU statement emphasised. Share

SOF destroyed Russian equipment and soldiers in the Donetsk region

During the day, the AFU Special Operations Forces (SOF) eliminated four units of enemy military equipment.

Operators of FPV drones of the 8th SOF separate regiment inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Donetsk direction.

Special operations forces said that during the day, the group destroyed:

T-90 tank;

T-72 tank;

two vehicles.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy's dugout and five occupiers, three more Russians were wounded.