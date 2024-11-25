DIU hit an oil depot in Russian Kaluga with drones — sources

As a result of the GUR operation of the MoD, on the night of November 25, drones hit the facility of the fuel and energy complex in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

What is known about the GUR attack on an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation

According to sources, around 00:30 on November 25, as a result of kamikaze drone strikes, a series of explosions and a fire started at the facility.

The video of eyewitnesses from the Russian public shows the unsuccessful attempts of the Russian air defense to repel the UAV attack.

The object of the attack was the oil depot of JSC "Kaluganaftoprodukt", which participates in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As reported by rosZMI with reference to sources at JSC Kaluganaftoprodukt in Kaluga, 4 oil storage tanks were damaged as a result of the UAV attack.

On the night of November 24-25, at least 8 drones attacked the JSC Kaluganaftoprodukt oil depot on Hrabtsivskyi Shosse in Kaluga. 4 fuel tanks were damaged, a fire broke out. There are no casualties.

What preceded it

In the city of Kaluga, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Typhoon plant, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. Also, after drone strikes, the Kaluganaftoprodukt oil depot caught fire.

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, said, this plant produces communication systems, radio-electronic intelligence and radar equipment, manufactures components for surveillance and guidance systems installed on military equipment.

"Typhoon" also manufactures parts for air defense systems, aviation equipment and missile systems, maintains and improves the equipment in service with the Russian troops.

In addition, the plant produces electronic modules and specialized equipment necessary for the integration of various military systems.