Drones attacked the military equipment plant and the oil depot in Kaluga, Russia — video

In the city of Kaluga, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Typhoon plant, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. Also, after drone strikes, the Kaluganaftoprodukt oil depot caught fire.

What is known about the drone attack in Kaluga of the Russian Federation

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, said, this plant produces communication systems, radio-electronic intelligence and radar equipment, manufactures components for surveillance and guidance systems installed on military equipment.

"Typhoon" also manufactures parts for air defense systems, aviation equipment and missile systems, maintains and improves the equipment in service with the Russian troops.

In addition, the plant produces electronic modules and specialized equipment necessary for the integration of various military systems.

Information about the "arrival" of the Kaluga oil depot "Kaluganaftoprodukt" also appeared on the network. A tank allegedly caught fire at this facility, and explosions were heard in front of it.

Drones also attacked Russian Kursk

Also that night, explosions were heard in the area of the city of Kursk. Local media and Telegram channels wrote that the explosions were quite strong.

The governor of the Kursk region first declared about the missile danger for the region, and announced the work of air defense. A Russian official later said the danger from the missile attacks had been lifted.