On the night of November 19, drones attacked a plant in the Belgorod region, as well as the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the Novgorod region.

What is known about the new "cotton" on the territory of the Russian Federation

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported, an EFKO factory was attacked in the Belgorod region.

This factory publicly makes food products, but in reality it also makes cargo drones that are used by the Russian army for military purposes.

The UAVs also attacked the 13th arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Kotovo in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, which is approximately 680 km from the border with Ukraine.

The 13th arsenal of GRAU stores projectiles for barrel artillery, mines for mortars, missiles for MLRS "Grad", "Smerch" and "Uragan", as well as "Iskander" missiles, Kndrivsky KN23, anti-aircraft missiles up to S-300, S-400 , and ammunition for the "Tor" complex, Kovalenko said. Share

In addition, the head of the CPD posted a video of an explosion and fire in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the attack on the GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 19, loud explosions rang out again in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. The 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation came under a powerful attack from Ukrainian defenders.

After that, a strong fire immediately broke out, during which the artillery ammunition was damaged.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces together with units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the arsenal where shells from North Korea and other weapons were stored.

What is important to understand is that the attack on the arsenal created serious logistical problems for the Russian army and reduced the offensive potential of the occupiers