Armed Forces Day. Ukrainian soldiers announced a new achievement at the front

On December 6, all of Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and once again thanks the defenders for their protection and devoted service to the homeland. On this day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces also officially confirmed that our heroes managed to destroy more than 750,000 Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 6, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.12.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 750,610 (+1,660) people,

tanks — 9,514 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,518 (+46) units,

artillery systems — 21,043 (+20) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,020 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,023 (+46) units,

cruise missiles — 2,857 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,899 (+56) units,

special equipment — 3,633 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on December 5-6

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 188 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian soldiers were recorded during the past day.

The enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with two missile strikes using four missiles, as well as 24 airstrikes, dropping 31 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out more than 4,200 attacks, of which 141 were from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 2,000 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Glukhiv, Krugle, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lyman, Lozova, Kostiantynopol, Komar, Vremivka, the message says. Share

On December 5, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders made four strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.