The Security Service and the National Police detained five more henchmen of the Russian special services, who committed arson attacks in Kyiv region and Ternopil region. Among the participants: recidivists and unemployed seekers of "easy" money in Telegram channels.
Points of attention
- The Security Service and the National Police successfully apprehended five Russian agents involved in arson attacks on military vehicles and buildings in Kyiv and Ternopil regions.
- The arrested individuals include recidivists and unemployed individuals seeking 'easy' money by cooperating with Russian special services.
- The perpetrators attempted to destroy military vehicles and an administration building using flammable mixtures, posing a threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The detainees have been charged with obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces and deliberate destruction of property through arson, facing significant prison sentences.
- In a separate incident, two 14-year-old agents of Russian special services were apprehended for planting an improvised explosive device near a police department, facing charges for a terrorist act.
On the order of the occupiers, arsonists tried to destroy two military vehicles and an administration building with the help of flammable mixtures.
Thus, a 24-year-old resident of the capital, who previously served a prison term for drug trafficking, robbery and fraud, was arrested in Kyiv region "on hot pursuit".
After his release, he went to cooperate with the occupiers and agreed to perform a "test" task: to burn an SUV of the Armed Forces. Immediately after committing a new crime, he was detained by law enforcement officers.
Both perpetrators were arrested immediately after they set fire to the service SUV of the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces returning from the front line.
Enemy henchmen recorded the burning of the car on mobile phone cameras and sent a corresponding "report" to their Russian curator.
According to the investigation, the perpetrators arrived in the capital region from Donetsk region as immigrants three years ago. In 2018, one of them was already brought to criminal liability for robbery.
In the Ternopil region, law enforcement officers detained two local residents, aged 20 and 23, who tried to destroy the administration building of the village council near the regional center.
First, the perpetrators broke the window of the state institution, and then poured a flammable mixture into the premises and set it on fire.
Based on all the revealed facts, the detainees were notified of suspicion (according to the crimes committed) under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
h 1 Art. 114-1 (obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period);
h 2 Art. 194 (deliberate destruction or damage to someone else's property committed by arson).
The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.
What is known about the detained minor traitors
Law enforcement officers detained two 14-year-old agents of the Russian special services. They detonated explosives near the regional police department in the Vyshgorod district of the Kyiv region.
According to the SBU, the perpetrators, carrying out the tasks of the Russian special services, planted an improvised explosive device near the administration building.
Suspicion was announced to both teenagers for h. 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). They face up to 12 years in prison.
