Explosives were detonated near the district police station. The SBU exposed teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation

Law enforcement officers detained two 14-year-old agents of the Russian special services. They detonated explosives near the regional police department in the Vyshgorod district of the Kyiv region

What is known about detained minor traitors

According to the SBU, the perpetrators, carrying out the tasks of the Russian special services, planted an improvised explosive device near the administration building.

The explosive, disguised as a thermos, was filled with nuts and bolts to enhance the striking effect. Fortunately, the explosion did not result in casualties or injuries.

Photo — SBU

During the crime, the perpetrators installed a mobile phone nearby to broadcast the event in real time, and the remote detonation was carried out using a special program.

Photo — SBU

Underage traitors were exposed "in hot pursuit". They were recruited through Telegram channels with offers of quick earnings. A representative of the Russian special services, posing as a girl, directed their actions and promised a monetary reward, which the boys never received.

Photo — SBU

Suspicion was announced to both teenagers for h. 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). They face up to 12 years in prison.

The SBU exposed minor FSB agents

Earlier in Odesa, the SBU, together with the National Police, exposed an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which included three local residents. Criminals planned a series of terrorist attacks, arson and explosions in different regions of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, members of the group were preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with numerous victims in the south of the country.

One of them has already carried out an explosion in Kyiv. In mid-November, a 17-year-old boy planted explosives near the building of a state body. The device, filled with nails and screws, was remotely activated.

Together with him, two more accomplices were detained - a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old resident of Odesa. They took part in arson of "Ukrposhta" branches in Odesa and Mykolaiv.