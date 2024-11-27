The SBU exposed an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation — he wanted to sabotage a military airfield

The SBU foiled a large-scale sabotage planned by the FSB in Kirovohrad Oblast. In the course of a special operation, an agent of the Russian Federation was detained, who was supposed to set fire to an electrical substation that supplies energy to a military airfield and other strategic facilities in the region.

What is known about the arrested traitor

As noted, the detainee turned out to be a 21-year-old local resident who was recruited remotely by the FSB in August 2024. The occupiers became interested in him because of the pro-Kremlin comments he left on Telegram channels.

At first, the agent performed "verification" tasks: collected data on the state of the energy infrastructure, the location of military hospitals and procurement centers. He transmitted the received information to the Russian curators through messengers, adding text descriptions and marks on Google maps. Share

Subsequently, the FSB instructed him to set fire to a key electrical substation in the region using a highly flammable mixture and record the results of the sabotage on video.

For this, they promised a reward of 200,000 Russian rubles (approximately 75,000 hryvnias).

What is the punishment for the detained agent

The SBU exposed the attacker in advance, documented his actions and detained him while preparing for sabotage. Measures were also taken to protect other objects of interest to the agent.

A phone with evidence of his communication with the FSB was seized from the detainee. He was charged with 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.