They were preparing terrorist attacks all over Ukraine. The SSU exposed minor FSB agents

In Odesa, the SBU, together with the National Police, exposed an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which included three local residents. Criminals planned a series of terrorist attacks, arson and explosions in different regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The SBU and the National Police exposed an FSB agent group that planned terrorist attacks and explosions on the territory of Ukraine.
- One of the members of the group has already carried out an explosion near the building of a state body in Kyiv.
- The three attackers coordinated with the curator from Russia through Telegram channels and planned a series of terrorist attacks and arson.
- The suspects have been charged under Articles 258 and 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and face up to 10 years in prison.
- Details of the investigation show that the group was preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with numerous victims in the south of the country, after which the suspects were hiding and preparing for new attacks.
What is known about the exposed group of FSB agents
As the investigation established, members of the group were preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with numerous victims in the south of the country.
One of them has already carried out an explosion in Kyiv. In mid-November, a 17-year-old boy planted explosives near the building of a state body. The device, filled with nails and screws, was remotely activated.
Law enforcement officers documented the attacker's actions, which made it possible to expose the network and establish the identities of his accomplices. After the terrorist attack, the suspect hid in rented apartments in Kyiv, but later returned to Odesa to prepare new attacks.
During an attempt to buy chemical components for explosives, he was caught red-handed.
Together with him, two more accomplices were detained - a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old resident of Odesa. They took part in arson of "Ukrposhta" branches in Odesa and Mykolaiv.
What is the punishment for the detainees?
Detainees were notified of suspicion under Articles 258 (terrorist act) and 194 (deliberate damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Two participants are in custody, the issue of responsibility is being resolved in relation to the minor. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-