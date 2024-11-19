They were preparing terrorist attacks all over Ukraine. The SSU exposed minor FSB agents

In Odesa, the SBU, together with the National Police, exposed an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which included three local residents. Criminals planned a series of terrorist attacks, arson and explosions in different regions of Ukraine.

What is known about the exposed group of FSB agents

As the investigation established, members of the group were preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with numerous victims in the south of the country.

One of them has already carried out an explosion in Kyiv. In mid-November, a 17-year-old boy planted explosives near the building of a state body. The device, filled with nails and screws, was remotely activated.

Photo — SBU

Law enforcement officers documented the attacker's actions, which made it possible to expose the network and establish the identities of his accomplices. After the terrorist attack, the suspect hid in rented apartments in Kyiv, but later returned to Odesa to prepare new attacks.

During an attempt to buy chemical components for explosives, he was caught red-handed.

Photo — SBU

Together with him, two more accomplices were detained - a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old resident of Odesa. They took part in arson of "Ukrposhta" branches in Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The investigation showed that all three were coordinated by a curator from Russia, who was contacted through Telegram channels that offered "easy money." Terrorist attacks and the manufacture of explosives were carried out according to his instructions. Share

What is the punishment for the detainees?

Detainees were notified of suspicion under Articles 258 (terrorist act) and 194 (deliberate damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.