The SSU and the National Police have eliminated four new schemes of "assistance" to evaders
Ukraine
The SSU and the National Police have eliminated four new schemes of "assistance" to evaders

The Security Service and the National Police eliminated four more schemes for evading mobilization and illegal travel abroad. The organizer of the event faces up to nine years in prison.

Another 5 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes were detained

For sums of up to 20,000 US dollars, they helped evaders avoid the draft and flee outside Ukraine on the basis of fictitious documents.

Thus, in Kyiv, a 35-year-old boxing trainer was detained, as well as a student from the capital, who planned to "make money" by employing conscripts at a critical infrastructure enterprise. We are talking about one of the largest printing companies in the Kyiv region, which has the ability to book its employees.

Detention of suspects

In order to implement the equipment, the sections involved personal connections in the company. Currently, all persons involved in the "scheme" are being identified.

In Khmelnytskyi region, the suspicion was announced to the deputy head of the regional territorial procurement center (TCC). The latter sold conscripts fake certificates of mental health disorders.

In Zaporizhzhia, a local resident was detained when he took money for a fictitious opinion of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) regarding his unfitness for service due to his health.

A 66-year-old businessman was arrested in Prykarpattia, who was selling disability certificates through MSEK connections.

Detention of suspects

Detainees were notified of suspicion for:

  • Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 3 of Art. 332 — attempted illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group;

  • Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 368 — aiding and abetting the acceptance of an offer, promise or obtaining an undue advantage by an official;

  • h 2, 3 Art. 369-2 — abuse of influence.

Perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison.

Anti-record: DPSU detained 48 evaders in one KamAZ

According to operational information, state border guards using a drone tracked the movement of violators and stopped a truck on the outskirts of Chorna village of Podil district.

The KamAZ car, despite the lack of any conditions for the transportation of people, was "overturned" by men.

In total, those involved in the criminal case tried to illegally deliver to Moldova through the Transnistrian segment 48 men of conscription age (according to the police, from different regions of Ukraine, aged from 21 to 48).

DPSU operatives established that the cost of such a "comfortable" trip was 150,000 hryvnias from each "client". The latter had to pay the specified amount to the organizer — the administrator of one of the Telegram channels, in case of their successful forwarding.

