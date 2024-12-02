It pointed Russian missiles. The SSU detained a GRU agent in Chernihiv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU), who was operating in the Chernihiv region. According to the case file, the attacker was correcting the air strikes of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The SSU detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in Chernihiv, who was correcting the air attacks of the Russian Federation.
- The woman was recruited because of anti-Ukrainian comments in Russian Telegram channels to adjust strikes on targets in Ukraine.
- A GRU agent faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for committing treasonous acts in favor of Russia.
The enemy fire adjuster was caught red-handed in Chernihiv region
As the military counter-intelligence of the SSU established, it was at the direction of the suspect that at the beginning of November of this year, the Rashists hit the regional center with two Kh-59 air missiles.
The enemy agent turned out to be a local resident who was recruited by the GRU of the Russian Federation because of anti-Ukrainian comments in Russian Telegram channels.
According to the available data, for future adjustments of Russian strikes, the enemy's special service assigned it a task: to install a hidden video camera near potential targets.
With the help of a disguised "video trap", the raiders wanted to trace the locations of Ukrainian air defense and, after the air attack, record its consequences.
However, the SSU military counterintelligence prevented this and detained the traitor near her residence in Chernihiv. Video recording devices and a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities for the benefit of the Russian Federation were seized from her.
Currently, the investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainee of the suspicion of h. 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).
The FSB was most interested in the locations of military commissars and medical institutions
On the instructions of the Russian special service, a women's group in Odesa was preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the city's military infrastructure.
At the beginning of July 2024, the Security Service neutralized the agent group of the FSB of Russia.
The enemy cell included three city residents aged 19 to 23 who worked in a local coffee shop.
On the instructions of the Russian special service, they were preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the military infrastructure of Odesa.
In order to establish the coordinates of potential targets, the figures went around the city under the guise of friendly walks. If the "required" object was found, the agents took pictures against its background, in particular, they took a selfie with reference to the area.
