General Staff: there have been 106 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation on the front line remains tense. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 106 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on December 5.
Current situation at the front on December 5
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 05/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of Krasnopillya, Pokrovka and Demyanivka settlements in the Sumy region were affected by barrel artillery fire. In addition, the enemy carried out an airstrike with a KAB on Glukhov.
On the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike with a KAB in the area of Krugli.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel three enemy attacks in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka and Lozova, one attack has already been repelled. Petropavlivka and Lozov were hit by airstrikes.
In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out 12 assaults and offensive actions near Grekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Yampolivka, Terni, Zarichny, Torsky, and in Serebryansk Forestry, four clashes are still ongoing.
Our defenders repel the enemy's assault, in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasovoy Yar.
The defense forces repelled one attack near Toretsk in the direction of Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Novotroitske, Shevchenko, Novopustinka settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, 8 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 35 attacks near Berestki, Stary Terni, Zora, Sontsivka, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Hanivka, Romanivka, and Uspenivka, ten clashes are still ongoing.
Fifteen times, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Vremivsk direction near the settlements of Kostyantynopolskyi, Rozlyv, Suhy Yaliv, Makarivka, and Novodarivka, ten of them are still ongoing.
In the direction of Orihiv, our defenders repelled the attack of the enemy in the direction of Novodanilivka.
In the Siverskyi, Gulyaipilskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy has not carried out any active actions at this time of the day.
Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in Kurshchyna , fighting continues in four more locations.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,580 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,506 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,472 (+22) units,
artillery systems — 21,023 (+21) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,020 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,977 (+31) units,
cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,843 (+97) units,
special equipment — 3,630 (+2) units.
