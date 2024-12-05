General Staff: there have been 106 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 05/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of Krasnopillya, Pokrovka and Demyanivka settlements in the Sumy region were affected by barrel artillery fire. In addition, the enemy carried out an airstrike with a KAB on Glukhov.

On the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike with a KAB in the area of Krugli.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel three enemy attacks in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka and Lozova, one attack has already been repelled. Petropavlivka and Lozov were hit by airstrikes.

In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out 12 assaults and offensive actions near Grekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Yampolivka, Terni, Zarichny, Torsky, and in Serebryansk Forestry, four clashes are still ongoing.

Our defenders repel the enemy's assault, in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasovoy Yar.

The defense forces repelled one attack near Toretsk in the direction of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Novotroitske, Shevchenko, Novopustinka settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, 8 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.