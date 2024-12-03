The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 23 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 745,700 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,780 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 9,486 (+8) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19,419 (+22) units;

artillery systems — 20,976 (+23) units;

RSZV — 1253 units;

air defense equipment — 1,019 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,917 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,855 (+3) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,666 (+60) units;

special equipment — 3627 (+8) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 201 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Last day, the enemy attacked eleven times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanka, Yampolivka and Terni.

One assault of the enemy was repulsed by our defenders in the area of Bilogorivka in the Siverskyi direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar areas.

Nine attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 40 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasny Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske and Novy Trud.