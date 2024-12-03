The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 23 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 745,700 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed 1,780 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 23 artillery systems since the beginning of the invasion
- The total number of losses of the Russian army is 745,700 soldiers
- The situation at the front: 201 combat clashes were recorded in the last day
- The enemy launched attacks in various directions, but the defense forces repulsed most of the assaults
- The latest data on losses and the situation at the front indicate the activity of the Ukrainian military in eliminating the invaders
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,780 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 9,486 (+8) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 19,419 (+22) units;
artillery systems — 20,976 (+23) units;
RSZV — 1253 units;
air defense equipment — 1,019 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,917 (+31) units;
cruise missiles — 2,855 (+3) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,666 (+60) units;
special equipment — 3627 (+8) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 201 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
Last day, the enemy attacked eleven times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanka, Yampolivka and Terni.
One assault of the enemy was repulsed by our defenders in the area of Bilogorivka in the Siverskyi direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar areas.
Nine attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.
Defense forces repelled 67 enemy attacks in the Kurakhiv direction. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Berestki, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka.
In the districts of Kostiantynopol, Rozdolny, Velika Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Novosilka and Novopol in the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 assaults on our positions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-