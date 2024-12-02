The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems in a day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 743,920 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders in one day.
- During the reporting period, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 743,920 soldiers, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems.
- 165 combat clashes were recorded at the front, in particular in the Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of enemy forces not far from various settlements in the indicated directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,478 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,397 (+28) units,
artillery systems — 20,953 (+30) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,886 (+83) units,
cruise missiles — 2,852 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,606 (+99) units,
special equipment — 3,619 (+0) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were nine attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Hlushkivka, and Zeleny Gay.
The enemy attacked eight times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Hryhorivka, Terni and Torskyi.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three clashes were recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched eight attacks near Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 48 attacks on the positions of our troops near Berestki, Sontsivka, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dalnyi, Elizavetivka, and Hannivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 offensive operations against the positions of Ukrainian units in the districts of Kostyantynopolskyi, Trudovoy, Velika Novosilka, Novosilka, Novy Komar and Novodarivka.
