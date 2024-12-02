The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems in a day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems in a day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems in a day
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 743,920 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,800 Russian invaders in one day.
  • During the reporting period, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 743,920 soldiers, 9 tanks and 30 artillery systems.
  • 165 combat clashes were recorded at the front, in particular in the Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions.
  • Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of enemy forces not far from various settlements in the indicated directions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,478 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,397 (+28) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,953 (+30) units,

  • RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,886 (+83) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,852 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,606 (+99) units,

  • special equipment — 3,619 (+0) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • There were nine attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Hlushkivka, and Zeleny Gay.

  • The enemy attacked eight times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Hryhorivka, Terni and Torskyi.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, three clashes were recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched eight attacks near Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovtoy and Chumatsky.

  • In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 48 attacks on the positions of our troops near Berestki, Sontsivka, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dalnyi, Elizavetivka, and Hannivka.

  • In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 offensive operations against the positions of Ukrainian units in the districts of Kostyantynopolskyi, Trudovoy, Velika Novosilka, Novosilka, Novy Komar and Novodarivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Aggravation at the front. There were 153 combat engagements between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and 14 self-propelled guns
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and 14 self-propelled guns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?