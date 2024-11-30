Aggravation at the front. There were 153 combat engagements between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation on the front line remains tense. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 153 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Current situation at the front on November 30

Operational information as of 16.00 on 11/30/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Areas of settlements of Velyka Berizka, Porozok, Bachivsk, Sumy Oblast were affected by barrel artillery fire and anti-aircraft missiles; Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk, Kozachai Lopan and Hoptivka eight times in vain.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Pishchany, Kolisnykyvka, Lozova, Zagryzovy, Novoyehorivka, and three more skirmishes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out 13 assaults and offensive actions near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka, Zarichny, Terni and Torsky, three clashes are still ongoing.

Our defenders have repelled ten enemy assaults, and two more clashes are continuing, in the Kramatorsk direction , near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechine and Stupochki.

12 clashes continue near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynovka in the Toretsk direction.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Krasniy Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske, and Novy Trud settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 26 enemy attacks, 2 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kurakhivka direction, the occupiers carried out 38 attacks near Sontsivka, Berestki, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dachny, Dalny, Katerynivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, Hanivka, and Uspenivka, 12 clashes are still ongoing.

Fifteen times, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Vremivsk direction near the settlements of Vesely Gay, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, and Novopil.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has already lost 740,400 soldiers.