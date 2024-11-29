The situation at the front. There were 123 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 29/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border regions of Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements, including Bleshnya, Porozok, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Gremyachka, Progress, Nova Huta and Vidrodenivske, were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army today.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Druzhba area, and enemy aircraft also struck Oleksandr-Kalynovy and Oleksandr-Shultyny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out two assaults near Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. There are currently two attacks by the occupiers.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Terniv, Yampolivka, Dibrova, Torsky, Zarichny, Hryhorivka and in the Serebryansky forest. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 16 attacks.

Six times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the vicinity of Kolisnykyvka, Lozova, Pershotravnevoy and Zeleny Gay.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Tykh regions. One battle is still going on.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Chumatske, Novy Trud and Zhovte settlements. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, have repelled a total of nineteen enemy attacks in the direction. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

At this time, the largest number of clashes was recorded in the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 33 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Berestka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnye, Elizavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Ten fights continue.

In the Vremiv region, the invaders carried out 22 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vesely Hay, Kostyantynopolskyi, Suhy Yalyi, Rozdolnyi, and Novodarivka. Eleven skirmishes are ongoing, and the enemy aircraft also struck Novosilka and Makarivka with guided air bombs.

In the direction of Gulyaipole, the enemy is using attack aircraft, hitting the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole with unguided air missiles.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.