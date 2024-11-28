The Armed Forces liquidated more than 1,200 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 22 artistes per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 736,630 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 9,450 (+1) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19,306 (+2) units;

artillery systems — 20,852 (+22) units;

RSZV — 1256 units;

air defense equipment — 1,005 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,661 (+45) units;

cruise missiles — 2,765 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,186 (+60) units;

special equipment — 3697 (+10) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 157 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

Five enemy assaults on the positions of our defenders took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Tyche in the Kharkiv direction over the past day.

17 attacks by occupiers were recorded in the Kupian direction. The defense forces repelled offensive actions near Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Zeleny Gay and Kruglyakivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the area of White Mountain.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out six attacks near Toretsk, while the enemy actively used bomber aircraft, dropping up to ten guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 37 offensive actions of the aggressor near Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovtoy and Chumatsky.