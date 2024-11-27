General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna repulsed 11 attacks by the Russian army

The situation at the front remains difficult and tense. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. A total of 102 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on November 27.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 11 attacks by the Russian army in Kurshchyna, eliminating 1,580 Russian invaders and destroying significant enemy military equipment.
- Despite the tense and difficult situation at the front, Ukrainian troops are firmly holding their defenses in various directions, thwarting multiple Russian attempts to break through.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces is actively monitoring the situation and providing real-time operational information on the ongoing developments at the front.
- Enemy losses include a considerable number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, UAVs, and other military equipment, showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defense forces.
- The ongoing clashes and repelled attacks highlight the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their positions against the Russian occupiers across different directions.
Current situation at the front on November 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 27/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
Today, the areas of Popivka and Dmytrivka settlements in Sumy Oblast were hit by enemy artillery fire from the territory of Russia.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers tried four times to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk and Tykhi districts, our defenders repelled the Russian attacks.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced seven times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Zeleny Gayu and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly on the defensive, three skirmishes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Novoyehorivka, and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault in the direction of the positions of our troops near Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried five times to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk area, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Three skirmishes are ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovtoy, and Chumatsky. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 11 enemy attacks so far. Enemy losses are being refined.
Battles continue near Sontsivka, Berestki, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka in the Kurakhiv direction . According to updated information, 21 attacks of the occupying army have been repulsed today, six clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, two attacks by the invaders continue, in total today, the enemy made 13 attempts to advance near Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Suhy Yali and Novodarivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully three times to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.
In Kurshchyna, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks by invaders, three clashes are ongoing.
The occupiers continue to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the Siverskyi, Gulyaipilskyi, and Orihivskyi directions .
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,580 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,449 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,304 (+48) units,
artillery systems — 20,830 (+24) units,
RSZV — 1,255 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 1,005 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,616 (+64) units,
cruise missiles — 2,765 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,126 (+84) units,
special equipment — 3,687 (+4) units.
