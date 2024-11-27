General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna repulsed 11 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 27/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

Today, the areas of Popivka and Dmytrivka settlements in Sumy Oblast were hit by enemy artillery fire from the territory of Russia.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault in the direction of the positions of our troops near Bila Hora.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Novoyehorivka, and Torsky.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced seven times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Zeleny Gayu and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly on the defensive, three skirmishes are still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers tried four times to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk and Tykhi districts, our defenders repelled the Russian attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried five times to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk area, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Three skirmishes are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovtoy, and Chumatsky. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 11 enemy attacks so far. Enemy losses are being refined.

Battles continue near Sontsivka, Berestki, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka in the Kurakhiv direction . According to updated information, 21 attacks of the occupying army have been repulsed today, six clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, two attacks by the invaders continue, in total today, the enemy made 13 attempts to advance near Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Suhy Yali and Novodarivka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully three times to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

In Kurshchyna, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks by invaders, three clashes are ongoing.