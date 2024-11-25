The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 28 BBMs and 22 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 732,350 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,429 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,236 (+27) units,

artillery systems — 20,787 (+22) units,

RSZV — 1,254 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,004 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,480 (+114) units,

cruise missiles — 2,764 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,948 (+84) units,

of special equipment — 3,681 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 217 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops six times near the settlements of Kozachoi Lopan, Tykhoi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Golubivka, Pischany, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Novoosynovy, Kolisnyvka, and Vyshnevoy.

The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, Senkove, and Lozova.

In the direction of Toretsk, the aggressor made nine attempts to advance in the districts of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka, and was repulsed.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 46 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Dachensky, Pustinka, and Chumatsky.