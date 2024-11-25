The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 28 BBMs and 22 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 732,350 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers and more than 70,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of the invasion.
- During the past 24 hours, 217 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front.
- The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 67 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction.
- The losses of the Russian army amount to more than 730 thousand soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near populated areas six times.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,429 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,236 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 20,787 (+22) units,
RSZV — 1,254 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,004 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,480 (+114) units,
cruise missiles — 2,764 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,948 (+84) units,
of special equipment — 3,681 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 217 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops six times near the settlements of Kozachoi Lopan, Tykhoi and Vovchansk.
In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Golubivka, Pischany, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Novoosynovy, Kolisnyvka, and Vyshnevoy.
The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, Senkove, and Lozova.
In the direction of Toretsk, the aggressor made nine attempts to advance in the districts of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka, and was repulsed.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 67 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Berestki, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zora, Kurakhovoy, Dalnyi, Romanivka, Elizavetivka, and Hanivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudovoy, Novosilka, and Makarivka. Actively engaged bomber aircraft for strikes in the direction.
