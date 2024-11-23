General Staff: there have been 125 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day of November 23, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 125. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Actual situation at the front on November 23

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on November 23, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Hrinivka, Bilovody, Oleksandria, Zhuravka and Obody settlements came under enemy fire.

According to currently available information, the Russians carried out 110 attacks on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, including 9 from rocket salvo systems.

Four combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled two Russian attacks in the Vovchansk region, and two more skirmishes in the Tykhoi region are still ongoing.

Eight assaults of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Zagryzovo, Novoplatonivka and Zeleny Gayu in the Kupyansk direction , one more battle continues until now. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Lozova region.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times to no avail in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, and Terniv.

With the support of aviation in the Siverskyi direction in the area of Bilogorivka, our defenders repelled one enemy assault.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Stupochky area today without success. Also, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk area, at the same time carrying out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, Katerynivka, Ivanopil and Zorya settlements, dropping a total of ten bombs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, in the areas of Promin, Lysivka, Krutyy Yar, Myrnograd, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Petrivka, and Pustinka, the enemy has attacked 28 times since the beginning of the day, 23 attacks have been repulsed, fierce battles are ongoing. The enemy also bombarded the settlements of Yablunivka, Zorya, Oleksandropil, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka and Elizavetivka, dropping a total of 16 guided aerial bombs.

In the Kurakhiv direction, five clashes continue in the districts of Berestki, Dalny and Romanivka. Seventeen enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders in the areas of Sontsivka, Zorya, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka and Antonivka settlements.

Seven enemy assaults near Velika Novosilka and Novodarivka are underway in the Vremivsk direction , 18 enemy attacks in the area of Trudovoy, Suhy Yali, and Rivnopilla have already been repulsed.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian occupiers

As noted in the General Staff, the total losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already reached 729,720 soldiers.

personnel — about 729,720 (+1,420) people;

tanks — 9419 (+20) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,192 (+36) units;

artillery systems — 20,760 (+24) units;

RSZV — 1254 units;

air defense equipment — 14 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,365 (+105) units;

cruise missiles — 2,764 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,850 (+73) units;

special equipment — 3678 (+3) units.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.