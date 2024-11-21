The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 50 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 727,250 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,510 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,398 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,143 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 20,731 (+50) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 1,003 (+2) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,259 (+57) units,

cruise missiles — 2,756 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,745 (+97) units,

of special equipment — 3,674 (+0) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 153 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults in the Vovchansk and Staritsa districts.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached seven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, and Zeleny Gayu.

In the Limansky direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the districts of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Terni.

Actively using bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

Thirty-four attacks, this number over the past day, were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Pustinka, Promin, Krutyy Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Lyskivka, Yuryivka, Zhovte, Petrivka, Dachenske, Novooleksiivka, Hryhorivka, and Pushkine.