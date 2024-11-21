The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 50 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 727,250 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 50 artillery systems.
- The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion amount to 727,250 soldiers, which indicates the successful defense of the Ukrainian troops.
- As part of the hostilities, 153 clashes were recorded in various directions, where Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers.
- The enemy actively uses aviation and tries to advance in various areas, but meets determined resistance from the Ukrainian defenders.
- Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in all directions, trying to prevent breakthroughs of Ukrainian defense lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,510 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,398 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,143 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 20,731 (+50) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 1,003 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,259 (+57) units,
cruise missiles — 2,756 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,745 (+97) units,
of special equipment — 3,674 (+0) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 153 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults in the Vovchansk and Staritsa districts.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached seven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, and Zeleny Gayu.
In the Limansky direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the districts of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Terni.
Actively using bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the areas of Berestka, Zorya, Sontsivka, Maksimilyanivka, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, and Antonivka settlements, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 29 times.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-