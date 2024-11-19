The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of a full-scale invasion

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 724,050 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of war.
- Defense forces of Ukraine continue to eliminate Russian troops and their equipment in various directions.
- 143 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.
- The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 1,610 attacks by Russian invaders per day, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment.
- During the day, the enemy launched 143 attacks on Ukrainian positions in various directions, but was unable to break through the defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,382 (+17) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,092 (+33) units,
artillery systems — 20,632 (+46) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,111 (+38) units,
cruise missiles — 2,754 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,548 (+120) units,
special equipment — 3,672 (+17) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 143 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyan direction, the number of attacks per day was nine. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Krugliakivka and Lozova.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked six times near Novolyubivka, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks near Berestki, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults near Trudovoy, Rozdolny, Makarivka, Rivopol, and Novodarivka. In the Dnieper direction, there were eight combat encounters with the enemy in the island zone of the Dnieper delta. The enemy had no success.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-