The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of a full-scale invasion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of a full-scale invasion

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of a full-scale invasion
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 724,050 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of war.
  • Defense forces of Ukraine continue to eliminate Russian troops and their equipment in various directions.
  • 143 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.
  • The Ukrainian military successfully repelled 1,610 attacks by Russian invaders per day, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment.
  • During the day, the enemy launched 143 attacks on Ukrainian positions in various directions, but was unable to break through the defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9,382 (+17) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,092 (+33) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,632 (+46) units,

  • RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,111 (+38) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,754 (+1) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,548 (+120) units,

  • special equipment — 3,672 (+17) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 143 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyan direction, the number of attacks per day was nine. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Krugliakivka and Lozova.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked six times near Novolyubivka, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 38 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promenyu, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustinka and Novooleksiivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks near Berestki, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalny, Elizavetivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

  • In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults near Trudovoy, Rozdolny, Makarivka, Rivopol, and Novodarivka. In the Dnieper direction, there were eight combat encounters with the enemy in the island zone of the Dnieper delta. The enemy had no success.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 15 tanks and 38 self-propelled guns
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 15 tanks and 38 self-propelled guns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces used 3 million artillery shells at the front in 2023
the shells
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: there have been 87 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?