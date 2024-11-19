The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 724,000 Russian soldiers in 1,000 days of a full-scale invasion

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 724,050 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,382 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,092 (+33) units,

artillery systems — 20,632 (+46) units,

RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,111 (+38) units,

cruise missiles — 2,754 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,548 (+120) units,

special equipment — 3,672 (+17) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 143 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyan direction, the number of attacks per day was nine. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Krugliakivka and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked six times near Novolyubivka, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 38 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promenyu, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustinka and Novooleksiivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.