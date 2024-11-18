The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 15 tanks and 38 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 722,440 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the last hostilities, the Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,500 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 tanks and 38 self-propelled guns.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 722,440 soldiers, which indicates the success of the operations of the Armed Forces.
- 149 combat clashes were registered in different directions of the front, where the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
- The Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled the attacks of enemy troops in various directions, preventing the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the country.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,365 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,059 (+38) units,
artillery systems — 20,586 (+30) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,073 (+99) units,
cruise missiles — 2753 (+112) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,428 (+107) units,
special equipment — 3,655 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsa four times, while actively using bombing aircraft.
In the Kupyan direction, there were ten attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, and Kolisnikivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. Tried to wedge into our defense near Tverdokhlibovo, Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Terni and Cherneshchyna.
In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Verkhnokamyanskyi.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash took place in the past day in the area of the settlement of Bila Gora.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Nova Ilyinka, Berestki, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zora, Maksimilianivka, Dalny, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, and Antonivka.
