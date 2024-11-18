The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 15 tanks and 38 self-propelled guns
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 722,440 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,365 (+15) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,059 (+38) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,586 (+30) units,

  • RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,073 (+99) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2753 (+112) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,428 (+107) units,

  • special equipment — 3,655 (+2) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsa four times, while actively using bombing aircraft.

  • In the Kupyan direction, there were ten attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, and Kolisnikivka.

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. Tried to wedge into our defense near Tverdokhlibovo, Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Terni and Cherneshchyna.

  • In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Verkhnokamyanskyi.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash took place in the past day in the area of the settlement of Bila Gora.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 32 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Yuriivka, Hryhorivka, Pustinka and Petrivka settlements.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Nova Ilyinka, Berestki, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zora, Maksimilianivka, Dalny, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, and Antonivka.

