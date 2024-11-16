General Staff: 30 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 16/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling — the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Grabovskoe, Pavlivka, Timofiivka, Zhuravka, Volfine, Velyka Pisarivka, Khrinivka and Basivka were affected. Mazenivka and Nowenke were hit by enemy aircraft.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists tried to carry out offensive actions four times near Vovchansk and Strelecha, two attacks have already been repelled.

Eight times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units do not stop attacking in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdohlibove, and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six out of seven enemy attacks in this direction. Terrorists carried out airstrikes in Borova, Ivanovka and Dronivka districts.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions , but carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kreminnaya and Khromivka.

Currently, there have been two enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy attacked near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One attack has already been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of the settlements of Ivanopil'a, Kostyantynivka and Svitlodarsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 14 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Krutoy Yar, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka, and Pustinka districts. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled half of the enemy's attacks.

It is the hottest today in the Kurakhiv direction , where 16 combat clashes are currently being counted, the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nova Illinka, Berestki, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Eleven fights are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders attacked positions of Ukrainian troops seven times near Romanivka, Suhy Yaly, Novodarivka, and Rivnepole, three clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked with NARs and KABs in the area of Velika Novosilka.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions .