General Staff: 30 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. So far, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 75 times. He is most active in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions, where he conducted almost half of all attacks.
Points of attention
- The enemy conducted 75 attacks with a focus on Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions, where 30 skirmishes occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian Army.
- Ukrainian defenders effectively repelled many enemy attacks near populated areas, showcasing heroism and resilience in the face of aggression.
- The Russian invaders suffered significant losses, including 1,650 people and various military equipment, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
- The operational information from the front lines reveals ongoing enemy assaults in various directions, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling attacks and destroying enemy tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
- The summary provided by the General Staff highlights the tense situation at the front, emphasizing the bravery of Ukrainian defenders in defending their territory against the aggressors.
Actual situation at the front on November 16
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 16/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling — the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Grabovskoe, Pavlivka, Timofiivka, Zhuravka, Volfine, Velyka Pisarivka, Khrinivka and Basivka were affected. Mazenivka and Nowenke were hit by enemy aircraft.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists tried to carry out offensive actions four times near Vovchansk and Strelecha, two attacks have already been repelled.
Eight times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units do not stop attacking in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdohlibove, and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six out of seven enemy attacks in this direction. Terrorists carried out airstrikes in Borova, Ivanovka and Dronivka districts.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions , but carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kreminnaya and Khromivka.
Currently, there have been two enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy attacked near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One attack has already been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of the settlements of Ivanopil'a, Kostyantynivka and Svitlodarsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 14 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Krutoy Yar, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka, and Pustinka districts. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled half of the enemy's attacks.
It is the hottest today in the Kurakhiv direction , where 16 combat clashes are currently being counted, the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nova Illinka, Berestki, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Eleven fights are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders attacked positions of Ukrainian troops seven times near Romanivka, Suhy Yaly, Novodarivka, and Rivnepole, three clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked with NARs and KABs in the area of Velika Novosilka.
The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions .
Twice the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Dnieper direction. He carried out an airstrike by the NAR on Olhivka.
What is known about current and total enemy losses
Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, in addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle ground station and a communication tower of the invaders were hit, the General Staff said in a summary.
In total, the Russian invaders lost 1,650 people last day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed eight tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 28 operational-tactical UAVs, 69 vehicles and six units of special equipment of the occupiers.
