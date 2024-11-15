General Staff: there were 26 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Kurakhiv direction

The defense forces of Ukraine direct efforts to disrupt the offensive plans of the Russian aggressor and destroy its personnel and equipment. In total, 109 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day on November 15. Most of the battles were recorded in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Current situation at the front on November 15

Operational information as of 16.00 on 11/15/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to put pressure on our units in the direction of Visoka Yaruga, where the battle is currently ongoing, and the enemy also stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area, where three attacks are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the area of Kolisnikivka, Kopanok, and Nadia five times. Four clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defense.

With the support of bomber aircraft in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoyehorivka, Terni and Torsky. The fighting continues. The invader dropped anti-aircraft guns on Yampolivka, Terny, Liman and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskyi. Siversk and Riznyivka were hit by enemy aircraft.

On the Toretsk direction, there were eight enemy attacks in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled six of them, the fighting continues, and the enemy is also actively using bomber aircraft in Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Lysivka, Petrivka, and Pustinka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 17 enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 26 times near Berestki, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi and Antonivka. Ten attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The enemy also carried out an air strike on Kurakhovo, dropping two aerial bombs.

In the Vremivsk direction, there are four skirmishes near Trudovoy, Makarivka, Rivnopol and Novodarivka. During the day, five enemy CABs flew over Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orykhiv direction, the occupying forces are shelling the territory under the control of the Ukrainian government, targeting civilian infrastructure and populated areas.

Five times the enemy tried to storm our defenders in the Dnieper direction.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft and artillery continue to strike their territory. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invading forces, and fighting is currently ongoing in eleven locations.

What is known about total and current enemy losses

According to the information of the General Staff, since the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, the aggressor has already lost 717,000 soldiers.

Only during the past day, November 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,520 Russian invaders.