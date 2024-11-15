According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled 144 attacks by invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the war unleashed by the Kremlin, 717 thousand Kremlin invaders have already been eliminated.

What is happening at the front

In Kharkiv Oblast, 4 unsuccessful attacks by Russian occupiers were recorded in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Golubivka, Petropavlivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, Zeleny Gay, Zagryzovy, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevy, and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 9 enemy attacks were repulsed near the settlements of Katerynivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske.

In the direction of Siversk, 2 assault attempts by the Russian occupiers near Verkhnokamyansk were repulsed.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, war criminals from the Russian army, with the support of aviation, made one unsuccessful attack attempt in the area of the settlement of Predtechine.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful attack attempts near Diliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsk region, the Ukrainian military stopped 24 enemy assaults near Promin, Lysivka, Sukhoi Yar, Pushkina, Zhovto and Pustinka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 37 assault attempts by the Russian occupiers near Berestki, Sontsivka, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Zori, Dalnoy, and Kostyantynivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders actively used aviation and 12 times unsuccessfully tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces near Makarivka, Yantarny, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 2 clashes were recorded near Novodanilivka.

The enemy also carried out 4 unsuccessful attacks on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region .

What is known about total and current enemy losses

According to the information of the General Staff, since the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, the aggressor has already lost 717,000 soldiers.

Only during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,520 Kremlin invaders.