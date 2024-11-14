The General Staff denied the entry of the Russian army into Kupyansk — a city under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff denied the entry of the Russian army into Kupyansk — a city under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

AFU StratCom
The General Staff denied the entry of the Russian army into Kupyansk — a city under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information that the Russian occupiers failed to enter Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The city is currently under the control of the Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Control over the city of Kupyansk is maintained by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the entry of Russian troops.
  • The Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops, but were repulsed; the enemy used equipment and changed into the uniform of the Armed Forces, violating international law.
  • During the day, 161 combat clashes were recorded at the front, including in the districts of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and others; Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy attacks and repelled attacks in various areas.
  • The latest events on November 13-14 confirm the activity of the enemy's offensive attempts in various directions, but the Ukrainian troops showed appropriateness and effectiveness in repelling the attacks.

Kupyansk is under the control of the Armed Forces

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 14, the information about the occupation of the settlement of Illinka and the alleged presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk is not true.

Kupyansk is completely under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The settlement of Illinka in the Donetsk region is also under Ukrainian control. Fighting with the enemy continues on its outskirts, but our units are firmly holding their positions, the report says.

The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andriy Kovalev, clarified that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction.

The enemy's assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.

It should be emphasized that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime, the spokesman of the General Staff added.

According to him, with skillful and decisive actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower.

All enemy attacks in this direction were successfully repulsed. After the unsuccessful attacks, having suffered losses in manpower, the Russian invaders did not try to repeat the assaults either in the afternoon of November 13 or in the morning of November 14. We ask you to trust only official and verified sources, in particular the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is the situation at the front?

As noted by the General Staff, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, and Pershotravnevo.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Novoyehorivka and Terni settlements.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka areas.

40 attacks, this number in the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Hryhorivka, Dachensky, Myrolyubivka, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka, Pustinka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation is very complicated. What is happening around Kupyansk
The battle for Kupyansk continues
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Adjusted the strikes of the Russian Federation against the Armed Forces in Kupyansk. The SBU detained a recruited FSB agent
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Adjusted the strikes of the Russian Federation against the Armed Forces in Kupyansk. The SBU detained a recruited FSB agent
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian occupiers changed into the uniform of the Armed Forces during the assault on the Kupyansk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The occupiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?