The General Staff denied the entry of the Russian army into Kupyansk — a city under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information that the Russian occupiers failed to enter Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The city is currently under the control of the Defense Forces.

Kupyansk is under the control of the Armed Forces

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 14, the information about the occupation of the settlement of Illinka and the alleged presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk is not true.

Kupyansk is completely under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The settlement of Illinka in the Donetsk region is also under Ukrainian control. Fighting with the enemy continues on its outskirts, but our units are firmly holding their positions, the report says.

The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andriy Kovalev, clarified that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction.

The enemy's assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.

It should be emphasized that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime, the spokesman of the General Staff added.

According to him, with skillful and decisive actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower.

All enemy attacks in this direction were successfully repulsed. After the unsuccessful attacks, having suffered losses in manpower, the Russian invaders did not try to repeat the assaults either in the afternoon of November 13 or in the morning of November 14. We ask you to trust only official and verified sources, in particular the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

What is the situation at the front?

As noted by the General Staff, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, and Pershotravnevo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Novoyehorivka and Terni settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka areas.