The General Staff denied the entry of the Russian army into Kupyansk — a city under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information that the Russian occupiers failed to enter Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The city is currently under the control of the Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Control over the city of Kupyansk is maintained by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the entry of Russian troops.
- The Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops, but were repulsed; the enemy used equipment and changed into the uniform of the Armed Forces, violating international law.
- During the day, 161 combat clashes were recorded at the front, including in the districts of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and others; Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy attacks and repelled attacks in various areas.
- The latest events on November 13-14 confirm the activity of the enemy's offensive attempts in various directions, but the Ukrainian troops showed appropriateness and effectiveness in repelling the attacks.
Kupyansk is under the control of the Armed Forces
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 14, the information about the occupation of the settlement of Illinka and the alleged presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk is not true.
The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Andriy Kovalev, clarified that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction.
The enemy's assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.
According to him, with skillful and decisive actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower.
What is the situation at the front?
As noted by the General Staff, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, and Pershotravnevo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Novoyehorivka and Terni settlements.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka areas.
