The situation is very complicated. What is happening around Kupyansk

The Russian army does not relax its pressure on Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region, the number of attacks is increasing. It is worth noting that the last branch of "Ukrposhta" in the city was closed and all ATMs stopped working.
Points of attention
- Attacks on the city are becoming more and more intense.
- The head of the military administration calls on local residents to leave for safe places.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 108 combat clashes with Russian invaders were recorded at the front.
The battle for Kupyansk continues
Andriy Besyedin, the head of the Kupyan city military administration, told about the situation around the city.
He officially confirmed that the Russian invaders control all the roads to the city and attack cars approaching it with FPV drones.
As of today, it is extremely difficult to reach this settlement even for humanitarian goods.
According to him, the security situation in the region is very difficult, and on the left bank in general — critical.
Against this background, Besedin calls on local residents to leave the territory of the community to safer places.
What else is known about the situation at the front on November 10
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 108 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian soldiers were recorded at the front.
Most of the enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, and Vremiiv directions.
A number of settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Pavlivka, Grabovske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Basivka and Timofiivka, were hit by artillery shelling from the terrorist army today.
In addition, it is indicated that in the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out 3 attacks in Terni, Torsky and Serebryanka districts. One skirmish is currently ongoing.
