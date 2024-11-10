The situation is very complicated. What is happening around Kupyansk

The Russian army does not relax its pressure on Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region, the number of attacks is increasing. It is worth noting that the last branch of "Ukrposhta" in the city was closed and all ATMs stopped working.

The battle for Kupyansk continues

Andriy Besyedin, the head of the Kupyan city military administration, told about the situation around the city.

He officially confirmed that the Russian invaders control all the roads to the city and attack cars approaching it with FPV drones.

As of today, it is extremely difficult to reach this settlement even for humanitarian goods.

Unfortunately, the branch of "Ukrposhta" was closed due to security measures, so that there would be no gatherings of people, we could no longer keep this branch and expose employees and visitors to danger every second. ATMs also stopped working due to the use of a large number of fpv drones specifically on the cars of the collectors, Besyedin said. Share

According to him, the security situation in the region is very difficult, and on the left bank in general — critical.

Against this background, Besedin calls on local residents to leave the territory of the community to safer places.

What else is known about the situation at the front on November 10

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 108 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian soldiers were recorded at the front.

Most of the enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, and Vremiiv directions.

A number of settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Pavlivka, Grabovske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Basivka and Timofiivka, were hit by artillery shelling from the terrorist army today.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders are carrying out two attacks in the districts of Staritsa and Vovchansk, and the invaders also dropped an aerial bomb on the suburbs of Kharkiv. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Kindrashyvka and Zeleny Gayu. Share

In addition, it is indicated that in the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out 3 attacks in Terni, Torsky and Serebryanka districts. One skirmish is currently ongoing.