The Armed Forces assessed the development of the combat situation in Vovchansk. What is known

As of November 14, fighting continues throughout the city of Vovchansk and nearby territories, Ukrainian defenders control the situation.

Heavy fighting continues for Vovchansk, the city is destroyed

Yevgeny Romanov, the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv", said this on TV.

Battles are taking place throughout the city and the surrounding area. Ukrainian troops control the situation.

Answering a question about how destroyed Vovchansk is and whether there are still civilians in it, he said:

There is no civilian population there, just as there is no civilian building.

Romanov also reported that the enemy is trying to move towards the settlements of Staritsa and Liptsi in order to get closer to Kharkiv.

The defense is also ongoing there (in Liptsy — ed.) ... this direction is reliably controlled by the Ukrainian defenders," the spokesman noted, adding that the enemy's approach to Kharkiv would give the enemy the opportunity to deploy artillery positions there for shelling the city from barrel artillery.

At the same time, Romanov assured that any artillery, any other forces of the enemy that appear, are immediately destroyed by the fire of Ukrainian means of destruction.

The spokesman said that the enemy in the Kharkiv region began to use armored vehicles more actively during the assaults.

The difference from other previous days was that the enemy used armored vehicles, in particular tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Before that, he advanced exclusively with infantry forces, small infantry groups that advanced in the dark under the cover of rain or fog, so that they would not be noticed by Ukrainian intelligence. They did not succeed, they decided to throw armored vehicles into battle. She remained on the battlefield.

According to him, the main goal of the enemy now is to enter Ukrainian territory as far as possible and gain a foothold there.

Vovchansk

The situation at the front near Vovchansk

Yesterday, November 13, the enemy carried out eight offensive and assault actions in the Vovchansk and Visoka Yaruga areas.

The Russian army carried out 3 airstrikes using 7 air defense systems, as well as 52 strikes by kamikaze drones. They carried out 437 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

During the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 113 Russian military personnel and 80 units of the enemy's self-propelled artillery in the area of responsibility of the "Kharkiv" OTU.