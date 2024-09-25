DIU units captured about 20 soldiers of the Russian Federation during an operation at the plant in Vovchansk

The operation to liberate the territory of the Vovchan Aggregate Plant from the occupiers of the Russian Federation lasted more than a week. Special appointees of the GUR also managed to replenish the exchange fund.

The DIU disclosed the details of the operation to release the Vovchan aggregate plant

An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the special forces of the GUR managed to capture two dozen occupiers.

The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the plant put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we have already completed the task, said the Viking officer. Share

At the Vovchan Aggregate Plant, up to two dozen of the enemy were taken prisoner, several dozen were destroyed. Also, four occupiers tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the perimeter of the plant. Share

What is known about the new successful DIU operation

On September 24, at 2:40 p.m., the commander of the GUR special unit Timur reported to the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov about the successful completion of the operation.

What is important to understand is that it was successfully implemented by special groups of the GUR:

"Thigh", "Paragon", RDC, "Junger", BDK, "Terror".

GUR units have already carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the Russian invaders in densely built-up conditions.

There were also cases when Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army turned the aggregate plant into its propaganda "fortress", deploying in its defense the most motivated and professional units, among which there were even fighters of the 45th brigade of SpP airborne troops (Kubinka, Moscow).

The enemy used a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, KABs and heavy Solntsepok flamethrower systems against the Ukrainian forces.