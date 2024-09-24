Watch: Units of the DIU liberated the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from the Russians

Ukrainian scouts successfully completed a complex operation, thanks to which it was possible to completely free the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, as well as eliminate Russian invaders in all buildings of the enterprise.

What is known about the new successful DIU operation

On September 24, at 2:40 p.m., the commander of the DIU special unit Timur reported to the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov about the successful completion of the operation.

What is important to understand is that it was successfully implemented by special groups of the DIU:

"Thigh", "Paragon", RDC, "Junger", BDK, "Terror".

DIU units have already carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the Russian invaders in densely built-up conditions.

There were also cases when Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army turned the aggregate plant into its propaganda "fortress", deploying in its defense the most motivated and professional units, among which there were even fighters of the 45th brigade of SpP airborne troops (Kubinka, Moscow).

The enemy used a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, KABs and heavy Solntsepok flamethrower systems against the Ukrainian forces.

Despite the fierce resistance of the enemy, the fighters of the DIU managed to destroy the enemy, take prisoners and replenish the exchange fund. The territory of the aggregate plant was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces after clearing all 30 buildings of the facility. Glory to Ukraine! Share

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region as of September 24

The Russian invaders dropped anti-aircraft missiles on the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv and aimed at residential buildings.

According to the latest reports, the occupiers killed three and injured at least 15 more civilians.

In the morning, an 82-year-old woman was killed in the Kupyansk district, Kupyansk city, as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops are trying to push our units in the areas of Liptsi and Tykhi.

Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction.