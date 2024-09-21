Ukrainian special services facilitated the return of four citizens to the Motherland from Syria. These are three women and one child.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly with the Main Directorate of Intelligence dealt with the return of Ukrainians.

Thanks to the efforts of diplomats and employees of special services, it was possible to return home four citizens.

Three Ukrainian women and one child were evacuated from Syria.

Ukraine will never forget and will always come to the aid of its citizens, no matter where they are on the planet.

It is not the first time that DIU participates in rescue operations. Scouts help diplomats negotiate and return Ukrainians to the Motherland in the most difficult cases.

Earlier, on September 4, DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated a group of 25 Ukrainians who wanted to leave Lebanon. 14 women and 11 children were flown to Poland, and from there they returned to the Motherland.

At the beginning of August, HUR helped to evacuate 30 citizens of Ukraine from Lebanon. There were 21 women and nine children.

The security situation in Lebanon then deteriorated sharply, and Ukrainians wanted to return home. They were evacuated by plane to Poland.

It should be noted that the security situation in Lebanon has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks due to the escalation of the military conflict with Israel.