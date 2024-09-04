DIU evacuated 25 citizens of Ukraine from Lebanon — photo

On September 4, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, carried out another successful mission: evacuating 25 Ukrainians from Lebanon, where the security situation has worsened.
Points of attention
- Successful evacuation missions by the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine have ensured the safety of Ukrainian citizens in crisis regions like Lebanon and Gaza.
- The recent evacuation from Lebanon involved 25 Ukrainians, including 11 children and 14 women, who have already arrived safely in Poland.
- Previous successful missions include the evacuation of 47 citizens from Gaza, showcasing Ukraine's dedication to helping its citizens in trouble.
- The GUR, along with diplomatic staff, continues to provide assistance to Ukrainians in Lebanon and other regions, emphasizing the country's commitment to citizen safety.
- Ukraine expresses priority in helping its citizens wherever they are, showcasing a strong commitment to ensuring the well-being of its people in challenging situations.
Evacuation of Ukrainians from Lebanon: details of the DIU mission
Among the evacuees from the Middle Eastern country are 11 children and 14 women. They have already arrived on the territory of Poland, from where they are heading to Ukraine.
The DIU thanked the SkyUp airline for assistance in carrying out the mission.
Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continue to work on providing assistance to our citizens in Lebanon.
Ukraine always makes every possible effort to help its citizens in trouble, wherever they are — this is a priority.
DIU evacuated Ukrainian citizens from Gaza
The plane with Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza landed in Moldova. This was reported by GUR.
The mission was carried out by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and diplomatic staff of Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt.
Evacuated citizens were initially accommodated in a hotel in Egypt.
On March 12, the Ukrainians arrived in Moldova by flight from Hurghada, from where they left for Odesa by ground transport.
