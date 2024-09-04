DIU evacuated 25 citizens of Ukraine from Lebanon — photo

On September 4, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, carried out another successful mission: evacuating 25 Ukrainians from Lebanon, where the security situation has worsened.

Evacuation of Ukrainians from Lebanon: details of the DIU mission

Among the evacuees from the Middle Eastern country are 11 children and 14 women. They have already arrived on the territory of Poland, from where they are heading to Ukraine.

The DIU thanked the SkyUp airline for assistance in carrying out the mission.

We will remind that on August 3, 2024, intelligence officers and diplomats evacuated 30 citizens of Ukraine from Lebanon: 21 women and nine children. Share

Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continue to work on providing assistance to our citizens in Lebanon.

Ukraine always makes every possible effort to help its citizens in trouble, wherever they are — this is a priority.

DIU evacuated Ukrainian citizens from Gaza

The plane with Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza landed in Moldova. This was reported by GUR.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs: on March 12, 2024, another 47 citizens of Ukraine were evacuated from Gaza. Share

The mission was carried out by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and diplomatic staff of Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt.

Evacuated citizens were initially accommodated in a hotel in Egypt.