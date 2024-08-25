Russian soldiers have been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months

At the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel remain, who have been blocked there for several months thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- In Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, Russian military personnel remain blocked at the aggregate plant as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Russian troops use drones to carry out logistics tasks at a blocked area in Vovchansk.
- In particular, the enemy launched assault groups in Vovchansk to improve the communication system and logistical support of the occupying forces.
- The Russian unit at the aggregate plant has wounded and dead servicemen who have been there for several months.
What is the situation in Vovchansk
As the spokesman of the operative-tactical group "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev reported, the occupiers of the Russian Federation use drones to perform logistics tasks.
In particular, this is happening at the blocked site in the Vovchansk district, that is, at the aggregate plant
He added that a Russian unit has been at the plant for several months, but they are blocked by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk
The Russian military launched assault groups in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy launched assault groups from the 4th DRSHBR to carry out logistical support of the o/c and improve the communication system.
Also, earlier in the area northwest of the settlement of Tyche, the enemy concentrated his efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, and also carried out engineering and fortification improvement of positions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-