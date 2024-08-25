Russian soldiers have been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months

At the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel remain, who have been blocked there for several months thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is the situation in Vovchansk

As the spokesman of the operative-tactical group "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev reported, the occupiers of the Russian Federation use drones to perform logistics tasks.

In particular, this is happening at the blocked site in the Vovchansk district, that is, at the aggregate plant

He added that a Russian unit has been at the plant for several months, but they are blocked by Ukrainian troops.

At the very beginning, there were about 40 servicemen there. They suffer losses there. They have both dead and wounded. There are wounded lying down, there are wounded who can fight. A certain number of them remain there, I cannot say the exact number for certain reasons, - noted Sarantsev. Share

The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk

The Russian military launched assault groups in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy launched assault groups from the 4th DRSHBR to carry out logistical support of the o/c and improve the communication system.

Also, earlier in the area northwest of the settlement of Tyche, the enemy concentrated his efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, and also carried out engineering and fortification improvement of positions.