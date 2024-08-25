Russian soldiers have been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldiers have been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months

Russian soldiers have been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

At the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel remain, who have been blocked there for several months thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • In Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, Russian military personnel remain blocked at the aggregate plant as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Russian troops use drones to carry out logistics tasks at a blocked area in Vovchansk.
  • In particular, the enemy launched assault groups in Vovchansk to improve the communication system and logistical support of the occupying forces.
  • The Russian unit at the aggregate plant has wounded and dead servicemen who have been there for several months.

What is the situation in Vovchansk

As the spokesman of the operative-tactical group "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev reported, the occupiers of the Russian Federation use drones to perform logistics tasks.

In particular, this is happening at the blocked site in the Vovchansk district, that is, at the aggregate plant

He added that a Russian unit has been at the plant for several months, but they are blocked by Ukrainian troops.

At the very beginning, there were about 40 servicemen there. They suffer losses there. They have both dead and wounded. There are wounded lying down, there are wounded who can fight. A certain number of them remain there, I cannot say the exact number for certain reasons, - noted Sarantsev.

The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk

The Russian military launched assault groups in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy launched assault groups from the 4th DRSHBR to carry out logistical support of the o/c and improve the communication system.

Also, earlier in the area northwest of the settlement of Tyche, the enemy concentrated his efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, and also carried out engineering and fortification improvement of positions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed BMP with Russian paratroopers in Vovchansk
Destroyed armored vehicles of the Russian Army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk. OTU "Kharkiv" named the reason
The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk. OTU "Kharkiv" named the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation foil the plans of the Russian army to break through in the Vovchansk region
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?