The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk. OTU "Kharkiv" named the reason
Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The Russian military launched assault groups in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. In this way, the occupiers are trying to provide logistical support for personnel and improve the communication system.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers sent assault groups to Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, to improve logistics and communications.
  • In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.
  • The defense forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian soldiers and a significant amount of equipment in a day.
  • During the past day, 124 combat clashes were recorded, where the defense forces repelled enemy assaults in various areas.

What is the situation in Vovchansk

As noted, the occupiers continue to attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction.

In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy launched assault groups from the 4th DRSHBR to carry out logistical support of the o/s and improve the communication system.

It is also reported that in the area northwest of the settlement of Tyche, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as carrying out engineering and fortification improvement of positions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8,450 (+3) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,368 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,728 (+65) units;

  • RSZV — 1146 (+3) units;

  • air defense equipment — 919 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 366 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,472 (+73) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2426 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,590 (+66) units;

  • special equipment — 2801 (+1) units.

As the General Staff notes, 124 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combats amounted to ten enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Berestovo and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 21 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove settlements and in the Serebryansk forest.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 41 attacks. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovogo, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Zhelanyno, Orlivka, and Mykolaivka.

