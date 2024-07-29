President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi arrived at the position of the Ukrainian military in the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.

What is known about the results of the visit of Zelenskyi and Syrskyi to the positions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vovchansk region

It is noted that the head of state congratulated the Ukrainian military on the Day of Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and released a corresponding video.

The advanced command post of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vovchanska district. It is an honor to be here today and to congratulate our SSO soldiers on their professional day, to honor them with state awards, - the president emphasized. Share

He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders for their bravery and heroic operations both behind enemy lines and during the defense and de-occupation of our cities and villages.

Zelensky noted that the front line in Kharkiv Oblast remains one of the most tense.

The Office of the President added that Zelenskyy together with Syrskyi listened to the report of the commander of the Special Operations Forces, Oleksandr Trepak, on the strategy for the development of the SSO and the completed and planned tasks.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak spoke about the three main areas of activity of the SSO: psychological operations and non-kinetic actions, resistance movement in temporarily occupied territories and actions of special forces units.

In addition, further reformation and development of the capabilities of the SSO in accordance with modern challenges and using the best global and domestic experience acquired since 2014 were discussed.

What is known about other details of Zelenskyi's visit to Kharkiv region

It is noted that the head of state visited Dergachi and inspected the rebuilt apartment buildings that were destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Oleg Synegubov and Volodymyr Zelenskyi

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, last year local authorities restored 18 buildings with 250 apartments and provided people with shelters that were not available before.

Work is also underway to restore the local dispensary, which is scheduled to be completed in October this year.

According to him, a total of 70 housing and hospital reconstruction projects are currently being implemented in Kharkiv region.