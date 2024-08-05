According to the representatives of Kharkiv OTU, in the center of Vovchansk, the Ukrainian military destroyed the BMP of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, along with the crew and landing party.
What is known about the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv region
It is noted that the enemy BMP was moving with the aim of storming the positions of the Ukrainian military in Vovchansk.
In addition, it is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation is regrouping assault units near the village of Hlyboke and mining nearby forest strips.
It is emphasized that 11 clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv region during the day.
The Russian occupiers suffered losses in the number of 137 soldiers killed and wounded.
The Ukrainian military destroyed 33 units of enemy military equipment and 48 shelters of personnel of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
How analysts assess the current situation at the front
According to Defense Express analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi on Radio NV, Ukraine has currently involved more than a million people in armed resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
According to him, only China, the USA, India, North Korea and Russia have a similar ground army in the world.
The analyst also reminded that Ukraine currently depends on Western partners even in the supply of small arms and cartridges for them.
The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainians strive to focus on the best, in particular, the desire to push back the Russian invaders to the borders as of February 22, 2022.
At the same time, he noted that there were much worse scenarios that could have been avoided.
According to him, although the news from the Kupyan and Pokrovsky regions is currently causing the greatest emotional reaction among Ukrainians, the enemy has much greater ambitions - to take four oblasts and impose their conditions.
