The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed BMP with Russian paratroopers in Vovchansk
Destroyed armored vehicles of the Russian Army
Source:  online.ua

According to the representatives of Kharkiv OTU, in the center of Vovchansk, the Ukrainian military destroyed the BMP of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, along with the crew and landing party.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military destroyed a BMP alongside Russian paratroopers in Vovchansk, showcasing the continued resistance against Russian aggression.
  • Despite resource limitations, Ukraine has engaged over a million people in armed confrontation, solidifying its position among the top 6 countries with the largest deployed Armed Forces in the world.
  • Defense Express analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi sheds light on the challenges faced by Ukraine, including weapon shortages and reliance on Western partners for military supplies.
  • Ukrainian troops aim to push back Russian invaders while avoiding catastrophic scenarios, highlighting the resilience and determination of the military forces amidst internal and external pressures.
  • Analyst emphasizes the need to acknowledge the achievements of the Ukrainian military in the face of challenges and set realistic expectations for the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

What is known about the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv region

It is noted that the enemy BMP was moving with the aim of storming the positions of the Ukrainian military in Vovchansk.

In Vovchansk, Russian troops evacuated casualties from the assault squad of the 153rd tank regiment of the 47th tank division of the 1st tank army, - the Kharkiv OTU reports.

In addition, it is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation is regrouping assault units near the village of Hlyboke and mining nearby forest strips.

It is emphasized that 11 clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv region during the day.

The Russian occupiers suffered losses in the number of 137 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 33 units of enemy military equipment and 48 shelters of personnel of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

How analysts assess the current situation at the front

According to Defense Express analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi on Radio NV, Ukraine has currently involved more than a million people in armed resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

According to him, only China, the USA, India, North Korea and Russia have a similar ground army in the world.

We are in the top 6 in terms of the number of deployed Armed Forces. Yes, they have peacetime there, we have wartime. Nevertheless, there is a problem - a lack of weapons. As for such a huge group, it will, unfortunately, always be objective. Here you can only compete to reduce the shortage of these weapons. But it turns out that maybe we don't need that much, for example, shells, [then this amount] is not even in Russia, China and North Korea taken together. Not to mention the countries of the West, Kyrychevsky emphasizes.

The analyst also reminded that Ukraine currently depends on Western partners even in the supply of small arms and cartridges for them.

You and I are entering into a certain interesting paradox. Despite the objective problems in material and technical support (it cannot be said that the Russians are doing well, otherwise they would not have some strange hybrids - putting ship's bomb launchers on tanks - survived, how about your Solntsepek); despite the fact that we may have internal psychological frictions in society and various internal problems in the army (it was not for nothing that Clausewitz wrote back in the distant XIX century: "What is bad about a protracted war? Because frictions and problems accumulate in the army"); despite all the objective factors that should have buried us, we are still keeping the Russians plus or minus at the existing defense lines, - emphasizes Kyrychevskyi.

The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainians strive to focus on the best, in particular, the desire to push back the Russian invaders to the borders as of February 22, 2022.

At the same time, he noted that there were much worse scenarios that could have been avoided.

The fact that we got away with some catastrophic events in the Avdiiv direction was, on the one hand, very difficult for us, on the other hand, we at least avoided the possibility of losing the war. In April, we could discuss not who is to blame for the loss of Avdiyivka, but how we should live in the conditions of peace imposed by the Kremlin. Taking into account the fact that the Russians have this "itch" to impose conditions on us that cannot be called capitulation, we are holding up quite well, - Kyrychevsky notes.

According to him, although the news from the Kupyan and Pokrovsky regions is currently causing the greatest emotional reaction among Ukrainians, the enemy has much greater ambitions - to take four oblasts and impose their conditions.

Mind you, we simply underestimate the level of miracle (which our military has created, despite all the problems) in which we are now living and set some inflated expectations, - the analyst convinces.

