The Russian military is sending its units from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv direction.

Why is Russia transferring its units to the Kharkiv region

As the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev stated, the last unit that is currently advancing to the Kharkiv region is the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is nominated from the Luhansk region.

In addition, the enemy carries out internal rotations, recruits volunteer units or even foreign citizens, whom they force or deceive to go into battle.

These are representatives of the Middle East, Central Asian, or African countries. These could be senior students who are being blackmailed by being sent to the northern regions of the country if they don't go to fight. These could be deceived guest workers to whom they promised to give Russian citizenship if they take part in hostilities," said the spokesman, adding that the occupiers do not receive exorbitant amounts of money, as they usually do not even live to see the first payment, said Vitaliy Sarantsev.

Sarantsev also reported that the number of suicides among the Russian military has increased.

Suicides of wounded servicemen are very common. They understand that no one will pull them out from under the fire, that there will be no help for them, that they can no longer go forward, they cannot go back, and therefore they simply end their lives by suicide, the spokesman said.

What is the situation in other directions

As the General Staff notes, during August 4, 128 combat clashes took place on the front line. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled 30 attacks.

On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny and Vyimka. Near the last one, the enemy carried out five of the above-mentioned attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 15 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, where more than half of all battles took place, as well as in Ivanivskoye, Stupochky, White Mountain, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

The enemy made 18 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of the settlements of New York and Toretsk — he spent almost 80 percent of all military clashes here. In addition, stormed near Zalizny and Severny. Actively bombarded the city of Toretsk and its surroundings — carried out 14 airstrikes.