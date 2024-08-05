The Russian Army has begun transferring units from Luhansk Oblast to Kharkiv Oblast — OTU "Kharkiv"

The Russian military is sending its units from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv direction.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is transferring its units from Luhansk region to Kharkiv region, which indicates the worsening of the situation in this region.
- Russia forces guest workers and foreign citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine.
- In the military formations of the Russian Federation, the number of suicides has increased against the background of injuries and the hopeless situation at the front.
- In other directions, Ukrainian troops repelled many enemy attacks, which testifies to the heroism and resilience of Ukrainian defenders.
Why is Russia transferring its units to the Kharkiv region
As the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev stated, the last unit that is currently advancing to the Kharkiv region is the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is nominated from the Luhansk region.
In addition, the enemy carries out internal rotations, recruits volunteer units or even foreign citizens, whom they force or deceive to go into battle.
Sarantsev also reported that the number of suicides among the Russian military has increased.
What is the situation in other directions
As the General Staff notes, during August 4, 128 combat clashes took place on the front line. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled 30 attacks.
On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny and Vyimka. Near the last one, the enemy carried out five of the above-mentioned attacks.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 15 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, where more than half of all battles took place, as well as in Ivanivskoye, Stupochky, White Mountain, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.
The enemy made 18 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of the settlements of New York and Toretsk — he spent almost 80 percent of all military clashes here. In addition, stormed near Zalizny and Severny. Actively bombarded the city of Toretsk and its surroundings — carried out 14 airstrikes.
