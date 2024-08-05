The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 Russian troops, 31 self-propelled guns and 69 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 584,090 soldiers.
- During August 4, 128 combat clashes took place at the front, as a result of which the enemy conducted numerous attacks in various directions.
- Enemy forces suffered heavy losses in directions close to Toretsky, where the Ukrainian military successfully stopped 18 attacks and repelled 80% of all combat operations.
- In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Zhelany and Novooleksandrivka, but was repulsed.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,417 (+6) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,286 (+31) units;
artillery systems — 16,345 (+69) units;
RSZV — 1138 units;
air defense equipment — 910 units;
aircraft — 365 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,122 (+24) units;
cruise missiles — 2,414 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,094 (+68) units;
special equipment — 2737 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, during August 4, 128 combat clashes took place on the front line. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled 30 attacks.
On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Pereiznyi and Vyimka. Near the last one, the enemy carried out five of the above-mentioned attacks.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 15 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, where more than half of all battles took place, as well as in Ivanivskyi, Stupochky, White Mountain, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.
The enemy made 18 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of the settlements of New York and Toretsk — he spent almost 80 percent of all military clashes here. In addition, stormed near Zalizny and Severny. Actively bombarded the city of Toretsk and its surroundings — carried out 14 airstrikes.
