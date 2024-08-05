The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 Russian troops, 31 self-propelled guns and 69 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

As the General Staff notes, during August 4, 128 combat clashes took place on the front line. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled 30 attacks.

On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Pereiznyi and Vyimka. Near the last one, the enemy carried out five of the above-mentioned attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 15 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, where more than half of all battles took place, as well as in Ivanivskyi, Stupochky, White Mountain, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.