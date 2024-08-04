The destruction of the submarine of the Armed Forces of the Crimea in Crimea is a big failure for the Russian Federation - analysts

According to CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton, disabling such ammunition carriers is an important part of Ukraine's military strategy and a significant setback for the Russian Federation.

The publication noted that Rostov-on-Don, which was put into operation in 2014, is a 73.8-meter Kilo II class submarine with a crew of 52 people.

Thanks to the displacement of 3100 tons, the diesel-electric vessel can carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

According to CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton, disabling the carriers of these munitions is an important part of Ukraine's military strategy, because the Russian Federation uses "calibers" to attack its infrastructure.

To shoot down that submarine is a big, big deal, Leighton emphasized. Share

The missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Russian Federation

Thus, according to the confirmed information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on August 2, units of the missile forces, in cooperation with units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, significantly damaged 4 launchers of the "Triumph" air defense system.

Also, in the port of Sevastopol, the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Rostov-on-Don" was successfully attacked.

As a result of the hit, the boat sank on the spot.

Submarine B-237 "Rostov-on-Don" (according to NATO classification — Kilo class) is one of the four submarines of the "Kilo" class capable of using Kalibr missiles. "Rostov-on-Don" was put into operation on 26 December 2014.