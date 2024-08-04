The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 17 BBMs and 59 artillery systems
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 582,910 soldiers.

  • In a day, the Ukrainian army destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and a large amount of equipment, including tanks, artillery systems and aircraft.
  • At the front, the enemy is most actively advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, where 34 battles have been recorded in populated areas.
  • The General Staff reports that Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling enemy attacks and continue resolutely fighting back in various directions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8411 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,255 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,276 (+59) units;

  • RSZV — 1138 (+3) units;

  • air defense equipment — 911 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 363 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,103 (+41) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2412 (+2) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,006 (+80) units;

  • special equipment — 2734 (+11) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repulse the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. The enemy is advancing most actively in the Pokrovsky direction.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 14 offensive operations in the areas of Synkivka, Kolesnikivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, and Berestovo. Twelve attacks have been stopped, two are continuing.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian troops 16 times near Zalizny, Toretsk, New York and Severny. Twelve combats have been completed, four more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this era, 34 battles were fought near populated areas, in particular, Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, Kalinove, Mezhove, and Yasnobrodivka. Defense forces repelled 27 attacks, seven are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Zhelanny. According to detailed information, 179 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 66 of them irreversibly. One ACS, seven UAVs of various types and three vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, five D-30 howitzers, four self-propelled guns and six vehicles were damaged.

