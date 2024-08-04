The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 17 BBMs and 59 artillery systems

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this era, 34 battles were fought near populated areas, in particular, Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, Kalinove, Mezhove, and Yasnobrodivka. Defense forces repelled 27 attacks, seven are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Zhelanny. According to detailed information, 179 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 66 of them irreversibly. One ACS, seven UAVs of various types and three vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, five D-30 howitzers, four self-propelled guns and six vehicles were damaged.