On the night of August 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Morozovsk airfield, and also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation.

"Bavovna" at Morozovsk airfield: satellite images appeared

Deep State analysts published the first photos of the consequences of the damage to the airfield.

The pictures show the complete destruction of one of the aviation weapons depots of this airfield.

It should be noted that the Muscovites removed all the planes from the parking lot near the warehouses, but the extent of their damage is unknown.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the Morozovsk airfield

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield, namely the ammunition warehouses, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.

Information regarding the destruction of anti-aircraft weapons and enemy aviation equipment is being clarified. The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions. As a result, at least two tanks with petroleum products caught fire.