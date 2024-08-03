Strike of the AFU on Morozovsk airfield. Satellite images of the consequences appeared
Category
Events
Publication date

Strike of the AFU on Morozovsk airfield. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

airfield
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

On the night of August 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Morozovsk airfield, and also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Defense Forces of Ukraine targeted Morozovsk airfield, causing complete destruction of aviation weapons depots.
  • Satellite images confirm the devastation at the airfield, showcasing the impact on ammunition warehouses and guided aerial bombs.
  • The strike was carried out by a strategic collaboration between Security Service of Ukraine, Main Directorate of Intelligence, and Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Analysts have released satellite images capturing the extensive damage at the Morozovsk airfield, highlighting the precision of the operation.
  • Additionally, the Defense Forces attacked oil depots and storage facilities in Russian regions, resulting in fires and further disruption.

"Bavovna" at Morozovsk airfield: satellite images appeared

Deep State analysts published the first photos of the consequences of the damage to the airfield.

The pictures show the complete destruction of one of the aviation weapons depots of this airfield.

It should be noted that the Muscovites removed all the planes from the parking lot near the warehouses, but the extent of their damage is unknown.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the Morozovsk airfield

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield, namely the ammunition warehouses, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.

Information regarding the destruction of anti-aircraft weapons and enemy aviation equipment is being clarified. The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions. As a result, at least two tanks with petroleum products caught fire.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU drones attack Russia's airfield with aircraft, damaging 6 of them
Morozovsk
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A large-scale attack on the Morozovsk. Budanov revealed the details
Morozovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff disclosed the details of the attack on the Morozovsk airfield of the Russian Federation
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Attack on Morozovsk airfield

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?