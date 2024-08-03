Strike of the AFU on Morozovsk airfield. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

On the night of August 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Morozovsk airfield, and also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation.
"Bavovna" at Morozovsk airfield: satellite images appeared
Deep State analysts published the first photos of the consequences of the damage to the airfield.
The pictures show the complete destruction of one of the aviation weapons depots of this airfield.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the Morozovsk airfield
The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield, namely the ammunition warehouses, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.
The Defense Forces also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions. As a result, at least two tanks with petroleum products caught fire.
