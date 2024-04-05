SSU drones attack Russia's airfield with aircraft, damaging 6 of them

The SBU, together with the structures of the Defense Forces, attacked the airfield in the Russian city of Morozovsk in the Rostov region with drones.

Consequences of the attack on Morozovsk on April 5

Ukrainian mass media, citing sources, report that six planes were destroyed.

It is noted that Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 front-line bombers were based at the airfield.

Russia uses these planes to drop anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of the Armed Forces and Ukrainian frontline cities.

"At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were heavily damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 Russian military personnel became cargo 200 [were killed — ed.] or cargo 300 [injured], Ukrainian Pravda quotes its source.

Previously, satellite images of the airfield in Morozovsk for April 4 were published on the network — on them, you can see 26 Su-34 and 3 Su-30/35 aircraft.

Attack on airfields of the Russian Federation

On the morning of April 5, the Russians announced a drone attack of more than 50 drones on several regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions rang out in Engels, where there is an airfield, in Kursk, Morozovsk and Yeisk.

Local Telegram channels wrote about the attack on the airfield in Morozovsk — enemy Su-24, Su-24M, Su-34 bombers are based there.

There were also explosions in Engels, where there is also an airfield, in Kursk and Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory).

There is a military air base in Engels. Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers, which struck Ukraine, are based there.

In addition, more than ten explosions rang out over Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory; according to preliminary information, air defence was working over the city.