General Staff Latest: Ukrainian forces destroy 860 invaders, 73 armoured vehicles and 50 artillery systems

During the past 24 hours, 65 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. The Russian army lost 860 soldiers, 15 tanks, 73 armoured vehicles, and 50 artillery systems.

Strikes of the Defence Forces against the enemy

The AFU General Staff reports that during the past day, the Air Force struck seven areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare system systems.

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on:

1 area of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration,

Two artillery systems,

One radar station,

1 EW station,

Two enemy anti-aircraft warfare means.

The situation by directions

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Terny and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repulsed 30 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske settlements in the Luhansk region, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 20 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, during the past day, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our troops in the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and north-western Verbove in the Zaporizhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on our troops' positions.