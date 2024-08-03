According to the information of the General Staff, on the night of August 3, the Ukrainian military struck the Morozovsk airfield of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Rostov region.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Armed Forces on the Morozovsk airfield

It is noted that as a result of the strike, enemy ammunition depots were hit, where, among other things, aviation ammunition was stored, in particular, guided aerial bombs.

The information regarding the hit by anti-aircraft means of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and the destruction of combat aircraft of the Russian occupiers is being clarified.

It is emphasized that the strikes were carried out by the joint efforts of the SBU and the GUR, as well as the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

In addition, the General Staff adds that the Ukrainian military attacked Russian oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage warehouses in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions.

At least 2 oil and fuel tanks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation were hit.

What do the Russians say about the attack on the Morozovsk airfield and other objects

The governor of the Rostov region reported that 55 allegedly Ukrainian UAVs attacked the region last night. According to him, there were no victims or injured as a result of the attack. In places where drones fall, emergency response services deal with the consequences.

Telegram channels, referring to the statements of local residents, specify that in the Kamian district of the Rostov region, drones attacked the FGKU combine "Atlas".

On the night of August 3, in the Belgorod region, drones attacked an oil depot in the territory of the Gubkin city district.

According to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the attack was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of drones.

He clarified that as a result of the explosion at the oil depot, one of the tanks caught fire.

However, firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.