In Vovchansk, Russians recruited mercenaries from Egypt for the war against Ukraine — OTU "Kharkiv"
Source:  online.ua

Russian occupiers are recruiting Egyptian citizens in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Also, the soldiers of the Russian Federation intensified aerial reconnaissance.

Points of attention

  • In Vovchansk, the Russians recruited Egyptian citizens to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.
  • The Russian occupiers intensified aerial reconnaissance and the movement of personnel in the area.
  • During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment and enemy personnel, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.
  • The Russians evacuated their irreparable losses in the area of Lozova Rudka.

In Vovchansk, the Russians use mercenaries from Egypt

As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy has activated aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones and is moving personnel.

The transfer of individual enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city was also noted.

The enemy is recruiting foreign volunteers, in particular, Egyptian citizens, to conduct hostilities, the report says.

It is also noted that in the area of Hlybokoy, the Russians are moving and distributing personnel to combat positions, unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the area of Lozovaya Rudka settlement (RF), the occupiers evacuated their own irreparable losses.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8411 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,255 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,276 (+59) units;

  • RSZV — 1138 (+3) units;

  • air defense equipment — 911 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 363 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,103 (+41) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2412 (+2) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,006 (+80) units;

  • special equipment — 2734 (+11) units.

