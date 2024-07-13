The troops of the Russian Federation are preparing to throw new units into battle for attacks in Vovchansk
Source:  Kharkiv

The Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction continue offensive actions. In particular, they are preparing new units for attacks in Vovchansk.

  • Russian troops are gearing up for new attacks in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with ongoing combat clashes and strategic movements in the area.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully stopped the Russian offensive and reclaimed the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, showcasing resilience in the face of aggression.
  • The enemy forces have suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, vehicles, and drones, indicating fierce confrontations in the region.
  • The conflict in the Kharkiv direction underscores the continued aggression of the Russian Federation, with active offensive actions and attempts to regroup for further attacks.
  • The situation remains fluid as both sides engage in a high-stakes battle, with updates on military movements and strategic developments shaping the dynamics of the conflict.

According to military calculations, since the beginning of the day, a total of 13 combat clashes have taken place in the areas of Hlyboke, Staritsa, Liptsi and Vovchansk settlements. Defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks.

The enemy is trying to regroup its units in the direction of Liptsiv and in Vovchansk, and is also preparing units of the 153rd Infantry Brigade, 47th MSD and 138th OMBR 6A for attacks in Vovchansk, the report says.

The military notes that they are continuing measures to strengthen the stability of the defense. Instead, the enemy continues to strike. The group recorded 19 enemy airstrikes (43 air defense systems) in the areas of Liptsi, Vovchansk, Mali Prohody, Staritsa, Kupyansk and Hlyboke settlements. The occupiers also struck 28 kamikaze drones and fired 487 rounds.

At the same time, Putin's troops are suffering losses. In the Kharkiv direction, they accounted for 112 people (killed and wounded).

As for weapons and equipment, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged: 2 tanks, 1 BBM, 9 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, 1 air defense vehicle, 3 units of special equipment, 40 UAVs. 77 shelters of enemy personnel and 3 starting positions of drones were also destroyed.

The offensive of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv direction

We will remind you that on May 10, Russian troops launched an offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. The enemy managed to break through the border and reach the city of Vovchansk.

But later the Armed Forces managed to stabilize the situation and stop the movement of the Russians. The enemy also tried to gain a foothold in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, but recently it became known that the DRG managed to knock it out of the settlement.

We should add that in parallel with this, within the framework of the summer campaign, the Russian army continues to conduct active offensive actions of varying intensity along the entire front line.

