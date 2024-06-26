AFU continues blocking Russian troops in Vovchansk
AFU continues blocking Russian troops in Vovchansk

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
AFU
Street fighting continues in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers are trying to advance but are suffering constant losses.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully blocked the occupying forces of the Russian Federation at the enterprise in Vovchansk.
  • The Ukrainian military is on the defensive in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, where constant enemy attacks are disrupting the rotation and delivery of goods.
  • Analysts note that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to take advantage of numerical and fire superiority.

Dozens of Russian military personnel are blocked at one of the enterprises in Vovchansk

Several dozen occupiers are blocked at one of the industrial enterprises in Vovchansk. The enemy is trying to break through but is constantly suffering losses in this direction, said the head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Sinegubov.

Our military's task is to inflict maximum damage in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions and destroy as many personnel, military equipment, and weapons as possible.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

AFU revealed the consequences of the constant attacks of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar

According to the Ukrainian military, which is holding the defence of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the constant attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in this area almost do not give them a chance to rest.

According to AP journalists with reference to the Ukrainian military, who are defending the eastern part of Donetsk region, constant enemy attacks have a negative impact on the rotation and disrupt the delivery of a number of goods.

We work, one might say, without rest. Therefore, no two days are the same. You must always be ready to work day and night, — the platoon commander named Oleksandr explains to journalists.

According to analysts, the Russian Federation's occupation army in Chasiv Yar is trying to use its numerical and fire superiority before the Ukrainian military receives sufficient Western ammunition, artillery systems, and armoured vehicles.

